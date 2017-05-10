Rep. Kyrsten Sinema says she'll run for re-election in 2018
PHOENIX - Democratic U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has been considered a possible candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by first-term Republican Jeff Flake but she says she's running for re-election to the House. The three-term lawmaker from a Phoenix-area district during an interview Wednesday with KTAR-FM responded to a question about a possible Senate race by saying she's running for re-election and "very proud to do it."
