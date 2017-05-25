Hemp Haters

Hemp Haters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

SB 1337, introduced by Sen. Sonny Borrelli would have allowed Arizona farmers to grow hemp for industrial use, which includes rope, textiles, soap and more. The bill saw overwhelming support as it flew through both the House and the Senate, garnering only six nay votes in the entirety of its appearances on the floors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Havasu City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Apr '17 Realist 12,319
Jesse Pennington Apr '17 Sukit 1
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Government warning 8
Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11) Mar '17 Tom Carbone 8
Yucca Music Thread (Aug '15) Mar '17 Musikologist 5
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Mar '17 Grate 182
Desert Hills Music Forum (Nov '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
See all Lake Havasu City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Mohave County was issued at May 25 at 2:47AM MST

Lake Havasu City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Havasu City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC