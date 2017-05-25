Christina El Moussa Claps Back at Tarek El Moussa for Joking About Their Explosive Fight a Year Ago
It's been nearly a year since Christina and Tarek El Moussa's explosive fight that resulted in the two splitting up, but it appears the Flip or Flop stars are not completely over it. On Thursday, Tarek posted a photo to his Instagram story of himself posing in front of a sign at BJ's Cabana Bar in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Lake Havasu City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|Realist
|12,319
|Jesse Pennington
|Apr '17
|Sukit
|1
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Tom Carbone
|8
|Yucca Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|Desert Hills Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC