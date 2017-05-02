Arizona lawmaker: Let's end compulsor...

Arizona lawmaker: Let's end compulsory schooling and stop forcing...

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Put this in the you-can't-make-this-stuff-up category: A legislator in Arizona has said that there should be no compulsory education, and he wants to repeal a state law that mandates that young people attend school. He is Paul Mosley, an extremely conservative freshman Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives from Lake Havasu City, which is in Mohave County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

