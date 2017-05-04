An Arizona Republican state lawmaker ...

An Arizona Republican state lawmaker wants to eliminate compulsory public education

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Salon.com

Paul Mosley's kid was absent for 18 days and now he says the problem was kids are required to go to school Paul Mosley has big dreams as a freshman legislator in Arizona's House of Representatives. The conservative representative of Lake Havasu City wants to end compulsory education .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Havasu City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Apr 18 Realist 12,319
Jesse Pennington Apr 16 Sukit 1
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Government warning 8
Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11) Mar '17 Tom Carbone 8
Yucca Music Thread (Aug '15) Mar '17 Musikologist 5
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Mar '17 Grate 182
Desert Hills Music Forum (Nov '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
See all Lake Havasu City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now

Lake Havasu City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Havasu City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC