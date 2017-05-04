An Arizona Republican state lawmaker wants to eliminate compulsory public education
Paul Mosley's kid was absent for 18 days and now he says the problem was kids are required to go to school Paul Mosley has big dreams as a freshman legislator in Arizona's House of Representatives. The conservative representative of Lake Havasu City wants to end compulsory education .
