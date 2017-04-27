Honda NC700X DCT - Tour Test
A slightly taller windscreen for the 2016 model adds a little protection. Photos by the author and Kevin Wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiderMagazine.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Havasu City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Apr 18
|Realist
|12,319
|Jesse Pennington
|Apr 16
|Sukit
|1
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr 13
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Tom Carbone
|8
|Yucca Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|Desert Hills Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC