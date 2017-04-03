Authorities seek identity of man found dead on mountain near Lake Havasu City
The death is not considered suspicious, though it was not immediately clear how the unidentified victim died. The death of a man whose remains were recovered in a dangerous search-and-rescue mission in northwest Arizona over the weekend is under investigation by police in Lake Havasu City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Lake Havasu City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Apr 18
|Realist
|12,319
|Jesse Pennington
|Apr 16
|Sukit
|1
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr 13
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Tom Carbone
|8
|Yucca Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|Desert Hills Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC