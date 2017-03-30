Police: Bogus money being circulated ...

Police: Bogus money being circulated in Arizona, New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police: Bogus money being circulated in Arizona, New Mexico Authorities in New Mexico and Arizona are warning the public about counterfeit money that is being passed around. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oCGMBt Roswell police say multiple local businesses have been victimized the past few days when fake bills in denominations ranging from 10s to 100s were used to purchase items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Havasu City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11) Tue Tom Carbone 8
Yucca Music Thread (Aug '15) Mar 11 Musikologist 5
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Mar 8 Grate 182
Desert Hills Music Forum (Nov '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 14
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb '17 Eric 7
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Feb '17 lonfu 12,316
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
See all Lake Havasu City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now

Lake Havasu City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Havasu City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC