Lake Havasu sees slow start to spring break, fewer students

Tuesday Mar 14

Tourism officials say there's been a low turnout of spring breakers in Lake Havasu City so far this year. Today's News-Herald reported Monday the city has been a popular spring break spot for college students over the years.

