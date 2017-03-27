Arizona woman pleads guilty in bathtub drowning of grandson

A Lake Havasu City, Arizona, woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the accidental bathtub drowning death of her young grandson. Stephanie Rowland, 60, accepted a plea bargain on Feb. 28. Judge Billy Sipe is required to impose the 100-day jail sentence followed by probation when she is sentenced on April 7. Mohave County prosecutor Jacob Cote told the court that Rowland was babysitting her two young grandsons last March and was interrupted by a carpet cleaner after placing the boys in a tub while running bathwater.

