New gasoline tax in view for Arizona 2018 ballot
State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to asking voters to hike what they pay every time they fill up their cars and trucks. On a 7-1 margin, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved a measure to place a dime-a-gallon hike in the state's gasoline tax on the 2018 ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Lake Havasu City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Feb 19
|Soooz
|180
|****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R...
|Feb 19
|haaaa
|2
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|Eric
|7
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|lonfu
|12,316
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan '17
|Yolo
|2
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Dood
|40
Find what you want!
Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC