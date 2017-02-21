New gasoline tax in view for Arizona ...

New gasoline tax in view for Arizona 2018 ballot

Wednesday Feb 8

State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to asking voters to hike what they pay every time they fill up their cars and trucks. On a 7-1 margin, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved a measure to place a dime-a-gallon hike in the state's gasoline tax on the 2018 ballot.

