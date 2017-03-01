4 Superior Court judges among 5 nomin...

4 Superior Court judges among 5 nominees for appointments

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Yuma Sun

A state commission has nominated four Superior Court judges and another attorney for appointments to fill two vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals. The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments nominated Superior Court Judges Jennifer B. Campbell of Yavapai County, Maria Elena Cruz of Yuma County, Mark R. Moran of Coconino County and Rick A. Williams of Mohave County as well as attorney Kenneth E. Moyer of Lake Havasu City.

