Senator wants to legalize hemp

Senator wants to legalize hemp

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Yuma Sun

The way Sonny Borrelli sees it, you could smoke a pound of hemp and all you'd get is smoke inhalation. So the Republican senator from Lake Havasu City wants to amend the state's criminal code to treat it different from marijuana, its more psychoactive version.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Havasu City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Jan 22 I Spy at the Y 6
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Jan 18 jimbo 12,315
Campbell family Jan 13 Anna 2
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan 3 Yolo 2
I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11) Dec '16 Dood 40
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec '16 tommyz420 1
Being naked around adults is not a Federal Crime. Dec '16 Suck It Up People 1
See all Lake Havasu City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now

Lake Havasu City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Havasu City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,358,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC