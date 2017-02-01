Panel considers 6 applicants for Court of Appeals vacancies
Five sitting judges are among six applicants being considered by a state panel for nomination to fill two Arizona Court of Appeals vacancies. The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments will decide Jan. 23 which applicants to interview Feb. 21 and then nominate at least three nominees for each opening to Gov. Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judges.
