Emergency plane landing made on road in western Arizona

A pilot was forced to perform an emergency landing on a pipeline road north of Lake Havasu City on Thursday afternoon. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the pilot, who was a flight student, was flying with 20-year-old Keita Kojima from Goodyear when the Diamond aircraft fixed wing single-engine aircraft lost oil pressure.

