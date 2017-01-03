Emergency plane landing made on road in western Arizona
A pilot was forced to perform an emergency landing on a pipeline road north of Lake Havasu City on Thursday afternoon. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the pilot, who was a flight student, was flying with 20-year-old Keita Kojima from Goodyear when the Diamond aircraft fixed wing single-engine aircraft lost oil pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
Lake Havasu City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Wed
|lonfu
|12,314
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Tue
|Yolo
|2
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec 21
|Dood
|40
|Campbell family
|Dec 17
|Steve
|1
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|Being naked around adults is not a Federal Crime.
|Dec '16
|Suck It Up People
|1
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Suck It Up People
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC