Cops: Woman Stabbed Beau Over Threesome

Cops: Woman Stabbed Beau Over Threesome

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Smoking Gun

JANUARY 31--An Arizona woman stabbed her boyfriend with a pair of scissors after he declined her request to engage in a threesome According to cops, Teresa Gillard, 42, is facing felony aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from a confrontation earlier this month at a residence in Lake Havasu City that she shares with the victim. As detailed in a police report , Gillard told cops that she wanted to invite her new female acquaintance over for a threesome, which she and the victim "have always talked about doing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Gun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Havasu City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Wed Justin L 1
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Wed Eric 7
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Feb 6 lonfu 12,316
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan '17 Yolo 2
I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11) Dec '16 Dood 40
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec '16 tommyz420 1
See all Lake Havasu City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now

Lake Havasu City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Havasu City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC