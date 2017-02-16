Cops: Woman Stabbed Beau Over Threesome

JANUARY 31--An Arizona woman stabbed her boyfriend with a pair of scissors after he declined her request to engage in a threesome According to cops, Teresa Gillard, 42, is facing felony aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from a confrontation earlier this month at a residence in Lake Havasu City that she shares with the victim. As detailed in a police report , Gillard told cops that she wanted to invite her new female acquaintance over for a threesome, which she and the victim "have always talked about doing."

