Commission to interview 5 for Court of Appeals nominations
A state commission plans to interview four judges and a lawyer who have applied for appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals. The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments says it is seeking input on the five candidates which the panel will interview Feb. 21 before nominating at least three for each of two openings to Gov. Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judges.
