5 gifts you can only find at the Ariz...

5 gifts you can only find at the Arizona state Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hQAyyn A Winged Victory pendant or charm: This newest addition to the store's jewelry line was created by Kay Frances Mixon under a commission from the museum. Winged Victory is the statue that stands atop the Capitol's copper dome, where it doubles as a weather vane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Havasu City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11) Dec 21 Dood 40
Campbell family Dec 17 Steve 1
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Dec 15 Brian 12,313
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec 12 tommyz420 1
Looking for a naughty girl. Dec 5 Suck It Up People 1
Being naked around adults is not a Federal Crime. Dec 5 Suck It Up People 1
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Dec 5 Suck It Up People 5
See all Lake Havasu City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Havasu City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mohave County was issued at December 24 at 5:10PM MST

Lake Havasu City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Havasu City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,915

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC