Report: Yuma County job-growth rate strong
Month over month, Yuma County showed the strongest growth in the state at 1.9 percent, according to the monthly unemployment report released Thursday by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The employment statistics do not measure farm labor.
Lake Havasu City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec 21
|Dood
|40
|Campbell family
|Dec 17
|Steve
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Dec 15
|Brian
|12,313
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
|Being naked around adults is not a Federal Crime.
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|5
