Fire displaces three
ALBRIGHTSVILLE − The Red Cross is helping three people displaced after a Thursday morning residential fire on Old Stage Road, near Route 534, in the Mount Pocahontas neighborhood. Also on scene were Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe, Albrightsville, Lake Harmony, Palmerton, Polk Township, Tunkhannock Township and West End fire companies, Lehighton Ambulance, PPL and state police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Lake Harmony Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Jul 1
|Our welfare state
|11
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal...
|Apr '17
|blockedlight
|1
|Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|John
|8
|Hardware
|Feb '17
|old coaly
|1
|Extreme Commuter: Poconos to NYC (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|One4themoney
|20
|Christie Pittman, dirtbag meth seller (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|I need to move
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Harmony Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC