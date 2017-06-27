NEPA hosts more than a dozen fireworks displays over holiday week
The Nanticoke City 4th Annual Big Bang celebration at Greater Nanticoke Area High School, 425 Kosciuszko St., Nanticoke, takes place July 1. Beginning at 4 p.m., the event includes food, craft vendors, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk. . Split Rock Resort's Independence Day Fireworks shoot off July 1 at 9 p.m. at 428 Mosewood Road, Lake Harmony.
