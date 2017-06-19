Kidder Twp. traffic signal installation...

Work is expected to begin in the next couple weeks to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Lake Harmony Road and Route 903 in Kidder Township. Anyone who has visited Lake Harmony during the summer months, ski season, race weekends or just about any Saturday evening or Sunday morning when St. Peter the Fisherman church's parking lot empties out knows that turning off of Lake Harmony Road onto Route 903 can be a lengthy and sometimes frightening experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.