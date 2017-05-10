Lake Harmony fundraiser set for May 27
A flea market fundraiser to benefit the Lake Harmony Rescue Squad and Ambulance Corp. will take place at the Pine Point Plaza in Albrightsville on May 27. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a rain date of May 28. Hot dogs and baked goods will also be for sale. Vendors are now being accepted.
