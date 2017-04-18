Taste of Carbon Restaurant Week serving up dining deals
Presented by Carbon Chamber & Economic Development, the event features fixed-price menus and other dining deals at nearly two dozen Carbon County restaurants - from local favorites such as Joey B's in Palmerton and Shenanigans in Lake Harmony to chains such as Subway in Jim Thorpe, Lehighton and Palmerton. In Lehighton, Bonnie & Clyde Pub & Grill is offering half-priced appetizers with the purchase of any sandwich or entree; and Red Castle Brewery & Distillery is offering "all-American homestyle specials," including a loaded Philadelphia cheesesteak and New Orleans Cajun shrimp po boy.
