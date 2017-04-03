Kidder receives grant to complete...
State Sen. John Yudichak, D-Luzerne/Carbon, announced the 2017 Local Share Account grant awards. Of the $816,070 awarded to projects in Carbon County, Kidder Township will receive $42,026 to complete renovations to the township building.
