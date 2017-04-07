In Your Neighborhood
Vaccinate your cat or dog at the Annual Skippy Dietz Rabies Clinic in Lake Harmony, Carbon County. The rabies clinic is Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Lake Harmony Rescue Squad Building on Lake Drive.
