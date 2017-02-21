Solar Panel Keeps Beer Cold All Year ...

Solar Panel Keeps Beer Cold All Year Round

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

The motto is trademarked here at Harmony Beverage in Lake Harmony, because the place uses solar panels to chill these brews. "I think it's one of the smartest things I've ever done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Harmony Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hardware Feb 16 old coaly 1
News Extreme Commuter: Poconos to NYC (Jul '08) Jan '17 One4themoney 20
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Christie Pittman, dirtbag meth seller (Feb '16) Dec '16 I need to move 3
Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09) Dec '16 Ren 20
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
Trying to locate, Ostashev or Costa (Feb '09) Oct '16 LindaSoG 3
See all Lake Harmony Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Harmony Forum Now

Lake Harmony Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Harmony Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lake Harmony, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC