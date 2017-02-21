Emergency crews searching for hiker at...
Fire departments from the Lake Harmony area have been called to the area of Boulder Field in Hickory Run State Park for a lost hiker. According to scanner reports, the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. for a female hiker who stumbled off the trail near Boulder Field.
