Carve for Cancer winter festival planned Feb. 4 at Big Boulder Mountain in the Poconos
The fourth annual Carve for Cancer winter festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Big Boulder Mountain, Lake Harmony. The annual event is a fundraiser for blood cancer research and treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Harmony Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Extreme Commuter: Poconos to NYC (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|One4themoney
|20
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Christie Pittman, dirtbag meth seller (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|I need to move
|3
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Ren
|20
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Trying to locate, Ostashev or Costa (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|LindaSoG
|3
|Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Marino
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lake Harmony Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC