Big Boulder Opens for the Season on 11/25

JFBB makes their top priority making snow and being the first open in the state of Pennsylvania for the eleventh consecutive season. Thanks to the hard work put forth by our dedicated mountain operations staff and talented snow making crew, we will kick off the 2016-17 ski and snowboard season with Big Boulder opening Friday, November 25 at 3:00pm with Freedom PARK for a day of features, fun and freedom.

