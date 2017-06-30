James A. Johnson, Delavan Township, WI
James A. Johnson, 87, of Delavan Township, passed away on June 29, 2017, at home. Jim was born in Lake Geneva, on August 22, 1929, to Merrill and Ruth Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC