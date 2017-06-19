Woman charged after meth explosion

A "badly burned" woman who was hospitalized after a methamphetamine lab explosion at a Lake Geneva hotel now faces meth manufacturing charges in Walworth County Court. Authorities had responded to a fire alarm at The Cove of Lake Geneva hotel just after 3 a.m. Jan. 9 when a second call came in about a woman yelling for help at a nearby hotel, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.

