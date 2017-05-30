Lake Geneva man suspected of possessing child porn among those arrested by state task force
A Lake Geneva man is among 16 people suspected of child sex or child pornography possession and arrested by a state task force in the past week . Lake Geneva police filed a search warrant request May 19 for the home of David L. Tarlo, 45, of 415 Cass St., No.
