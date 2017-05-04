Walworth County DA clears officers in February fatal shooting
Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld cleared the two officers involved in the February shooting of a 26-year-old Lake Geneva man who reportedly pulled a BB gun and held it near an officer's face. Wiedenfeld sent a letter Friday afternoon clearing Elkhorn Police Department Officer Robert Rayfield and Walworth County sheriff's Deputy Jesse Smith in the shooting death of Kris Kristl.
