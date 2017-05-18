State treasurer is on another constitutional mission

For example, next spring voters will decide whether to abolish his position through a constitutional amendment, a vote that has made its way on the ballot largely because of his insistence - he campaigned by promising to abolish the treasurer's post if he won, saying it had become largely superfluous. Now, he and two lawmakers have offered another and perhaps even more controversial proposal, specifically, for the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands to sell all its 76,506 acres of land to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which would purchase the properties using Stewardship dollars.

