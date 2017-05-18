Speaker Ryan: "I try not to look at Twitter too much these days"
Ryan made the comment Friday while fielding questions from students at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Ryan quipped, "I try not to look at Twitter too much these days to be honest with you."
