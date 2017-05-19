Rough week for weather across the country
The whole week has had rough and shocking spring weather for much of the central U.S. Snow fell in Colorado and the Sierras, and snow is expected to continue in Wyoming and Colorado Friday, possibly affecting air travel. Meanwhile the National Weather Service confirmed a series of tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska that stretched all the way to Wisconsin Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May 16
|Itsjustme
|8
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC