Rough week for weather across the country

Friday May 19 Read more: WKOW-TV

The whole week has had rough and shocking spring weather for much of the central U.S. Snow fell in Colorado and the Sierras, and snow is expected to continue in Wyoming and Colorado Friday, possibly affecting air travel. Meanwhile the National Weather Service confirmed a series of tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska that stretched all the way to Wisconsin Tuesday.

