Public record for May 13, 2017
Considine was arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer and Knutson was arrested on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids inside a secure facility. - BRIANA K. MILLER , 32, of 2234 Dupont Drive, Janesville, with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor retail theft.
