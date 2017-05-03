Lake Geneva brothers plead not guilty to child sex assault charges
Two Lake Geneva brothers pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Walworth County Court to repeatedly sexually assaulting a boy they knew and making a girl they knew disrobe. Brady Schoonover, 22, and Tayler Schoonover, 24, also appeared in court via video from the Walworth County Jail on a motion to modify their bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC