Homeroom: Congrats go to oustanding scholars
All students throughout Kenosha County who recently completed Advanced Placement exams are recognized as this week's School Standouts. While they won't know until July if they earned a passing score - which may or may not translate into college credit depending on credit policies - they challenged themselves with rigorous coursework.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC