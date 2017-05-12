Divers pull man's body from Geneva Lake
The Lake Geneva Fire Department says it received a report of a possible drowning around 6:30 p.m. just off of W. Main Street. Firefighters say a man and a woman were kayaking when their boats flipped over.
