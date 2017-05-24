Death notice for May 24, 2017
Virginia R. Kulczak , 96, Lake Geneva, died Monday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva.
