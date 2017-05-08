$5M plan for UW System scholarships

Using money from the sale of public land, two state legislators from Walworth County and the state treasurer announced Tuesday their proposal to create $5 million in scholarships for Wisconsin students to attend the UW System. The Wisconsin Merit Scholarship, proposed by Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, and Treasurer Matt Adamczyk, could be set at $5,000 per student and would be valued at about $5 million total after eight years, August said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.