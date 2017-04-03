Not guilty plea in meth explosion case
A Lake Geneva man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he possessed methamphetamine waste and maintained a drug trafficking place at his home. Patrick M. McBean, 50, of 427 Spring St., also pleaded not guilty to party to possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth and misdemeanor bail jumping.
