Gen Con expanding presence in Lucas Oil Stadium this year
Gen Con said Friday it will add exhibition and event space to the playing field area used by the NFL's Indianapolis Colts . It says part of it will be a showcase area honoring the 50th anniversary of the first Gen Con in 1967 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC