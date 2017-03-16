Wisconsin DA: No criminal charges will be filed against Hebron...

No criminal charges will be filed against Hebron trustee Mark Mogan in connection with a December 2016 fatal pedestrian crash, the Walworth County District Attorney said Thursday. Mogan, 49, of Hebron, who is also a Lake in the Hills police sergeant, was arrested by Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police in December on suspicion of drunken driving after he struck 29-year-old Samantha Norris about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 27. Norris was crossing the road at Edwards Boulevard and Route 120 in Lake Geneva.

