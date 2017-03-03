Public record for March 3, 2017

11, Janesville, at 4:22 p.m. Thursday at home on charges of disorderly conduct and felony possession of marijuana. - MICHAEL L. COTTONE , 31, of 1405 Church St. Janesville, at 2:32 p.m. Thursday, in the 3800 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville on felony retail theft and trespassing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.