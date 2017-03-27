Public Employee Retirement Age Could RiseThursday, March 23MADIOSN,...

MADIOSN, Wi Legislation is being readied to raise the retirement age in Wisconsin for new public workers from 55 to 60. Senator Duey Stroebel of Saukville and Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Tyler August of Lake Geneva are working on the bills, which they say would also change how pension payments are calculated in order to protect the system going forward.

