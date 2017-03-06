Prosecutors: Brothers sexually assaul...

Prosecutors: Brothers sexually assaulted, showed explicit videos to young boy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Two Lake Geneva brothers are accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a boy they knew and making a girl they knew disrobe, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Walworth County Court. Between 2011 and 2013, Brady Schoonover, now 22, and Taylor Schoonover, now 24, both of N1489 Hillside Road, Lake Geneva, sexually assaulted the boy when the brothers lived in Bloomfield, according to the complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GET Medications Mar 4 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb 12 Every Life Matters 1
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb 6 janweems 30
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
See all Lake Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Geneva Forum Now

Lake Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lake Geneva, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC