Prosecutors: Brothers sexually assaulted, showed explicit videos to young boy

Two Lake Geneva brothers are accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a boy they knew and making a girl they knew disrobe, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Walworth County Court. Between 2011 and 2013, Brady Schoonover, now 22, and Taylor Schoonover, now 24, both of N1489 Hillside Road, Lake Geneva, sexually assaulted the boy when the brothers lived in Bloomfield, according to the complaint.

