New seats among improvements at Movies 16 theater
Todd Ostenson of Janesville, far right, reclines in one of the new theater seats recently installed at Movies 16 in Janesville. The local theater made several other upgrades including self-serve soda machines, flat-screen televisions to display show times and improved aisle lighting in some of its 'houses.'
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar 4
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
